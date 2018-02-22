Barcelona's Rafinha admits he wants Inter stay

After the victory against Udinese, Inter's midfielder Rafinha spoke to InterTV. He first commented on today’s performance and his goal:



"I'm very happy with the goal, and for winning this game, we have to continue like this. In the moment I was thinking about passing the ball to Candreva, but the defender covered the pass line and then I pulled in. We knew it was a difficult game, but we gave it all and we want to win the last ones.



Rafinha also spoke on the possibility of staying at Inter:



“I want to do it, in my head there is Inter. Here in Italy I feel good, I have adapted quickly, I am very happy to play here, with my teammates who have helped me a lot. Inter fans, I'm very happy to be here.”

