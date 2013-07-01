Things are getting worse and worse for Barcelona. After losing Neymar to PSG and watching some of their attacking potency shrink into a shadow of what it once was, the Catalan club have now been dealt yet another serious blow. As if they psychological woe of losing the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid was not enough, Barca have today learned that Luis Suarez will be out of action for at least a month. This is the outcome of the medical examinations to which the Uruguayan attacker had been subjected to after from the Spanish Super Cup return leg.

SUAREZ AND PIQUE BOTH OUT - Suarez has suffered a knee injury and will have to stay out of action for at least 1 month. Sadly for Barca, in addition to the forward, there is also an injury for Gerard Piquè, who has suffered a muscular problem in his left thigh.

This is not the start to the season that Barca had hoped for, and directors will be soon sharing the blame with the coaches and players after a drought of a summer market campaign. The Catalan club has not yet been able to find a replacement for Neymar, and their lack of solutions in the center of the midfield grows with each passing game.