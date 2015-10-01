Barcelona scout Arsenal defender during humiliating Bayern Munich defeat
09 March at 20:30Hearing that Barcelona scouts were spotted at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to watch the performance of Hector Bellerin could either be a bad or good news for Arsenal given that the Spain International did not impress for the Gunners in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16.
According to Marca (via The Daily Star), however, the LaLiga giants are considering signing the Spaniard as they are still looking for a potential replacement for Dani Alves. The product of their academy left the club in 2011 to join Arsenal and was promoted to first team by Arsene Wenger in 2014.
Bellerin is a long-time target of Barcelona given that he has developed a lot under both the defensive and offensive perspective not to mention that he made Spain national debut this past May.
Valencia’s Joao Cancelo is also on the blaugrana agenda despite his last performances have convinced Barcelona to look up for potential alternatives.
