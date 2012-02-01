Barcelona are interested in Luis Alberto,

The Spaniard has had a bounceback year in Rome, and scored again last night as Lazio went down at home to Torino, Coached by former Biancoceleste Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The former Deportivo playmaker has already knocked in four goals and provided six assists this season, and was watched last night by none other than Robert Fernandez, Barcelona’s sporting director.

He has been quite the roving scout of late, and has been spotted in Germany watching the likes of Julian Brandt, too.

The Cules could do with someone like Alberto: Philippe Coutinho won’t budge if the latest reports on Liverpool’s mindset are anything to go by.

Beyond that, the Brazilian may be too expensive anyway, while Alberto would likely be more affordable. At 25, the former Depor star is technical and talented, and could help Barcelona’s starting midfielders get a breather.