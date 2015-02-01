Barcelona may have added another name to the list of Luis Enrique’s potential successors.

Max Allegri and Jorge Sampaoli are two names that have done the rounds, the former also being linked to Arsenal.

The Portuguese Coach has taken Monaco to the semi-finals, and also has them leading Ligue 1, scoring 90 goals in 32 games. Second-place PSG only have 69.

Bereft of any shape or cohesion in some big games this season, the Cules were knocked out in midweek by Juventus in the Champions League, having lost 3-0 in the first leg, and 4-0 on the road to PSG.

With the Clasico coming up this weekend, the pressure is mounting on Enrique, who risks ending the season without a single trophy.

Jardim, for his part, has just seen his Monaco side be drawn in the semi-finals with Juventus themselves, his men knocking out first Manchester City in the Round of 16, then doing for Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, to the tune of 6 goals to 3.

that Leonardo Jardim of high-flying Monaco could well be called up to save the Catalans.