Barcelona scouts tell executives to sign Spurs ace and give up on Ozil and Coutinho
26 November at 17:50Barcelona are looking for an attacking midfielder to sign in the January transfer window and several big names are being linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Reports in England and Spain claim Philippe Coutinho and Mesut Ozil are among the blaugrana summer transfer priorities but Don Balon claims there is another player on the La Liga giants’ January shopping list.
The Spanish news outlet, in fact, reports Barcelona scouts have told representatives of the club to give up on the Liverpool and Arsenal stars and try to sign Spurs star Christian Eriksen instead.
Barcelona scouts are pointing out that figures of Eriksen since 2013 are much better than those of Ozil and Coutinho. In the last three years and a half, in fact, the Denmark International has scored 34 goals and registered 44 assists. Coutinho has 22 goals and 25 assists whist Ozil has 24 goals and 47 assists. Will Barcelona executives be persuaded to sign Eriksen instead?
What’s hard to believe is that Tottenham will accept to sell their star in the January transfer window whilst Ozil could be available for just € 20 million in the winter transfer window.
