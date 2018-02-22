Barcelona can scupper De Vrij Inter move
24 March at 09:30Spanish giants FC Barcelona could scupper Inter Milan's possible deal for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, Gazzetta dello Sport understand.
The 26-year-old Dutch central defender, who did feature for the Netherlands against England yesterday, has been on the radar of a host of clubs this season. While a dope test controversy has brought De Vrij under the wrong light, he has impressed for the biancocelesti this season.He has appeared 27 times in the Serie A, scoring four goals too.
Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that while contracts for the player's Inter move have been drawn up and a move is close, De Vrij has been in contact with Barcelona of late.
It is said that because of uncertainties surrounding Inter's presence in the Champions League of next season, De Vrij is still weighing up his options, with his contract at Lazio set to expire at the end of the season after which he'll able to move for free.
De Vrij also realised that while he is more likely to be at the centre of attention at Inter, he wouldn't get as much prominence at Barcelona.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
