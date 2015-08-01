Barcelona are looking for players to replace Neymar.

With the Brazilian superstar being linked to a €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, it looks like the Catalans will ironically be shopping in Paris to replace him.

Di Maria has already been linked to a move away from the Parc des Princes for quite some time. For his part, Draxler arrived only recently, joining in January for 42 million from Wolfsburg.

Were Neymar to definitely join PSG, he’d threaten a number of players, especially Angel Di Maria, who started last season poorly before recovering.

Draxler, for his part, played very well last season for the Ligue 1 giants, and is coming off a strong Confederations Cup performance, too.

Di Maria has already been linked with a move to Catalonia before, as he gets on very well with the Argentine contingent there, especially Lionel Messi.

write that two new names are being mentioned in connection with the Catalans: those of Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria.