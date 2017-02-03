Barcelona secret plan to lure Real Madrid star for free revealed
03 February at 20:25Barcelona are being linked with a shock move for Real Madrid unhappy star Isco. The Spanish midfielder is being struggling with game time under Zinedine Zidane so far this season and is not willing to extend his stat at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond 2018 which is when his contract with the LaLiga giants expires.
Isco is in no rush to sign a new deal with the club and is intended to leave the Santiago Bernabeu should Zinedine Zidane remain at the club in the future. Barcelona’s financial struggles, however, do not allow the blaugrana to make a bid money move for the Spain International in the summer and, according to AS.com, the Nou Camp hierarchy want to sign the former Malaga man for free.
If Isco fails to sign a new contract with the club before the end of the year, Barcelona would pounce on the player from January 2018 trying to persuade him to move to the Nou Camp as a free agent at the end of next season. Barcelona are not going to offer any money for Isco in the incoming summer transfer window but are only interested in signing the player for free. If Isco does not sign a new Real Madrid deal, the blaugrana dream can come true.
