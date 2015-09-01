Barcelona send scouts to watch three France stars on Juve radars
28 March at 17:45Barcelona and Juventus will be battling it out for in the quarter finals of the Champions League next month, but it seems that the competition between the two European giants has already begun. The Old Lady and the blaugrana, in fact, have some common transfer targets that both clubs will try to sign in the summer.
Today’s edition of Sport confirms that there are some high profile targets on both clubs’ radars as Barcelona will send their scouts to watch three France stars in Paris during tonight’s friendly game against Spain.
The Spanish paper reports that scouts of Barcelona will be closely monitoring the performances of Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Corentin Tolisso with the latter who is expected to make his senior debut with France at the Parc des Princes tonight.
The Lyon star is a top target of Juventus with the bianconeri that tried to sign the 22-year-old last winger although their € 40 million bid was rejected by Lyon.
As for Mbappe and Lemar, the AS Monaco duo have been shining both in domestic competitions and in the Champions League and the best European clubs have set sights on both of them. Juventus are being scouting both players since very long time but the rest of European clubs have now spotted the talent of the two wingers and are now ready to begin the race to sign them.
