Barcelona sent scouts to watch these two Ajax wonderkids
18 March at 15:50Barcelona will need to sign some new players in the summer as the LaLiga giants are in desperate need of some younger player who can give the club a bright future. The likes of Pique, Mascherano and Iniesta made history at the Nou Camp but are now on the wrong side of their 30s and the blaugrana need to sign some potential replacements for them.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that representatives of Barcelona were spotted at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday night to watch the Europa League clash between the Lancers and Copenhagen.
Barcelona, in fact, are keeping a close eye on Kasper Dolberg (striker) and Devinson Sanchez (centre-back) who are impressing with Ajax this season.
The Danish striker is also on Napoli and Manchester City’s sights whilst Sanchez contract expires in 2021 and is one of Europe’s most talented and promising defenders being just 20-year-old. The former Atletico Nacional starlet has 34 appearances with in all competition for Ajax so far this season.
