Barcelona set double negative record in PSG Champions League blow

Barcelona have suffered an unexpected 4-0 defeat at hands of PSG in the first game of the Champions League round of 16. Goals of Angel Di Maria (two), Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler helped the Ligue1 giants to take a huge lead on the Spaniards in their double Champions League meeting.



The blaugrana have set a double negative record for their club as Angel Di Maria has become the first Argentinian to score a brace against Barcelona since Fiorentina’s Abel Balbo in 1999. In addition to that, no player had been scoring a brace against the LaLiga giants for the last 13 years.



Barcelona’s task to turn things around in the return game of the Champions League round of 16 seems almost impossible now as the blaugrana must score four goals in the next meeting to secure qualification to the next ground.



It will be very hard if the same version of tonight’s PSG will travelling to Barcelona on the 8th of March.

