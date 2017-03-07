Barcelona are looking to spend big in the coming transfer window on full-backs, and have identified Theor Hernandes of Atletico Madrid and Alvaro Odriozola as their men to take the Catalans to the next level.

El Mundo Deportivo confirm that Odriozola is one of Barcelona’s priorities, though the Sociedad man is set to cost €30 million. With Hernandez, the total expense will reach

54 million.

Angel Lopez reported last month that Odriozola has signed a new deal with Sociedad which includes a €30m release clause.

Hernandez, for his part, is actually French, but grew up in Atletico’s academy and is currently on loan to Deportivo Alaves.

Real Madrid are also interested in the Marseille native,

Odriozola has made 11 Liga starts this season, providing three assists.