Barcelona set for €54m swoop for two Liga full-backs
06 April at 12:02@EdoDalmonte
Barcelona are looking to spend big in the coming transfer window on full-backs, and have identified Theor Hernandes of Atletico Madrid and Alvaro Odriozola as their men to take the Catalans to the next level.
El Mundo Deportivo confirm that Odriozola is one of Barcelona’s priorities, though the Sociedad man is set to cost €30 million. With Hernandez, the total expense will reach €54 million.
Angel Lopez reported last month that Odriozola has signed a new deal with Sociedad which includes a €30m release clause.
Hernandez, for his part, is actually French, but grew up in Atletico’s academy and is currently on loan to Deportivo Alaves.
Real Madrid are also interested in the Marseille native, with Atletico having to deny that they’ve refused to attend a pre-Derby meal with Florentino Perez because they are angered by his club’s attempts at signing one of their youngsters.
Odriozola has made 11 Liga starts this season, providing three assists.
