Barcelona set sights on Liverpool, AC Milan & Juventus exciting midfield target
20 January at 18:45Barcelona have joined the race to sign Mahmoud Dahoud, the talented midfielder contracted with Borussia Monchengladbach until June 2018. The Syria-born U-21 Germany International has attracted the interest of many European clubs also due to a clause of € 10 million which can be activated by any club at the end of the current campaign. Provided that the promising midfielder doesn’t sign a new contract by the end of the season, he can leave the club for that fee in the summer.
Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan are being monitoring the player’s situation in Germany but according to a report of fichajes.com in Spain Barcelona are also considering signing the 21-year-old starlet.
The Spanish news outlet suggests that a potential purchase of Dahoud could lead to a departure of Ivan Rakitic who is also a transfer target of Juventus and is said to be not on good terms with Luis Enrique although the Croat star has revealed to be willing to sign a contract extension with the Nou Camp hierarchy.
