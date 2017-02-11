Barcelona set sights on promising French midfielder
12 February at 18:35Barcelona are interested in signing French midfielder Maxime Lopez who is contracted with Marseille until the end of the season. The talented French playmaker has six assists and one goal in 21 games with the Ligue1 side so far this season.
According to goal.com the LaLiga giants are keeping a very close eye on the promising midfielder and could make it easy to sign him in the summer thanks to their good relationship with Andoni Zubizarreta a legend of Barcelona as well as a former representative of the blaugrana. Zubizerreta is now working as Marseille’s director of sport and is an admirer of the 19-year-old midfielder.
In a recent interview with French media, Zubizarreta said: "He [Maxime Lopez] has personality. He’s not afraid of whistles, he is a player who can come back after a poor performance. Maxime Lopez always requires and wants to get the ball, he plays and tries complicated things, there are still things to improve, but he has personality.”
