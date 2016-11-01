Barcelona set sights on promising Uruguayan midfielder

Barcelona are said to have set sights on promising Uruguayan midfielder Diego Nicolas De La Cruz, 19, who is under contract with Liverpool FC Montevideo. The versatile midfielder can either play as left-back, support striker or attacking midfielder and has four goals and two assists in the opening 11 games of the Uruguayan League.



The 19-year-old striker has also one goal in eight appearances with U20 Uruguay national team and is one of the country’s most promising footballers. De La Cruz is only 167 cm tall, but has stunning technical skills and great pace which is why he’s widely considered one of the most talented players in Uruguay.



​According to Radio1010 (via SportMediaset), Barcelona have been scouting the Uruguayan midfielder and are willing to pay € 8 million in the summer to lure the 19-year-old from South America and take him to the Nou Camp.



​Barcelona are being monitoring several interesting prospects in South America of late as Colombian defender Yerry Mina is also rumoured to be a potential reinforcement for the Nou Camp hierarchy once the season ends.

