Barcelona set to complete deal for Palmeiras defender

According to Alargue Caracol, Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina is due to arrive in Barcelona either tomorrow (Monday) or Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign his contract with the Blaugrana.



All that remains is for Palmeiras and Barcelona to confirm the terms of the deal, which is expected to cost the Spanish league leaders around €11-12 million. A portion of the fee will go to the 23-year-old’s former club, Independiente Santa Fe.



Technical secretary Robert Fernández has held Mina in high regard for some time, and sees him as the ideal man to bolster Ernesto Valverde’s defence, following Samuel Umtiti’s injury and Javier Mascherano’s decision to join Hebei China Fortune.



Given the fact he has been on holiday for the past month since the Brazilian league championship concluded, it is difficult to predict what sort of physical shape he will be in. It could take some time for him to reach the same fitness levels as his new teammates.



(AS English)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)