According to latest reports, Barcelona are set to launch a massive bid for French striker Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid frontman is understood to be the player that new coach Ernesto Valverde wants to replace the outgoing Brazilian superstar Neymar.





It’s also reported in The Sun that the Catalan giants will have to fork out a colossal £170M to land the 26-year-old with the player having his buy-out clause doubled until September 1. Griezmann signed a new deal with Diego Simeone’s side despite huge interest from Manchester United this summer. When Atleti’s appeal to get their transfer embargo lifted failed, the Frenchman stated that he felt it was not the right time to seek a move away from the Spanish capital.

Atleti then doubled his release clause to ensure that he would remain at the club but now Barcelona are set to earn £196M from the sale of Neymar, they are ready to meet the Madrid side’s revised price-tag to bring Griezmann to the Camp Nou this summer.