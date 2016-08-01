Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is still a major subject for discussion but according to

but according to The Express , blaugrana fans have nothing to worry about.

The journal states that club President Josep Bartomeu is set to make the 29-year-old the highest paid footballer in the world by offering him a staggering €700,000 a week to commit himself to the Catalan giants for the remainder of his career. The patron explained that; “"Leo Messi is the best (player) in the history of football and we want him to stay with us. There will be negotiations...but even if I don't want to talk about figures, if he's the best player in the world it makes sense that he is so from all points of view. He’s at home here...I believe Leo is fully convinced he's in the best place he can be."



Both Neymar and Luiz Suarez signed new deals recently that will keep them at the Camp Nou until 2021.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler