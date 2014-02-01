'Barcelona should have replaced Neymar with Italy star'

Former Italy and AC Milan boss Arrigo Sacchi shared his thoughts on Italy national team as well as the current Serie A campaign with a brilliant editorial published on La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Sacchi praised Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne claiming that he is Italy’s best talent of the last 10 years. “He would have been the perfect replacement for Neymar, he is brilliant and is the best Italian talent of the last 10 years. Sometimes he doesn’t want to run and tries to be smart, but he would have been perfect to replace Neymar.”



“Barcelona, however, are not at the same level of Real Madrid right now”, Sacchi stated. Insigne was actually offered to Barcelona by Mino Raiola who, however, is not the agent of the footballer. Raiola convinced the La Liga giants to bid € 100 million for the Italy star but Napoli turned down the offer of the blaugrana.



