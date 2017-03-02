

Barcelona and Qatar Airways are set to continue their relationship. Mundo Deportivo writes that the company, who will no longer be a principal sponsor of the club, have found an agreement which will see them continue their relationship.

The journal understands that an agreement is set to be signed shortly despite the Blaugrana previously announcing a new principal sponsor to their ever growing catalogue of high-profile companies. Rakuten, a Japanese electronics giant, are the latest name to be associated with the the Spanish champions and will be their new main sponsor from next season. The new deal with Qatar Airlines is believed to be for four years and will net the club around €50 million.



All this comes at a time when the Catalan club are set to begin a new chapter in their history after coach Luis Enrique announced he would be stepping down at the end of the current campaign. As a search for a new manager begins, the club’s off-field activities continue to expand.