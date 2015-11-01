Manchester United have a strong case to sign Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba.

The Spanish international has barely played this season, starting only 14 La Liga games all season, scoring once and providing three assists.

The scorer of one of Spain’s goals as they defeated Italy 4-0 at the Euro 2012 final, Alba has found himself in Luis Enrique’s bad books, and is enticed by the idea of joining Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Spaniard has a deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2020, and will probably cost around £25m. The MEN also say that Manchester City - who are set to have a major defensive cleanout - are likely to interested, too.

The problem, however, is that Luis Enrique has said that he is leaving this summer, giving Alba the chance to consider what his role will be

​United, though, are understood to be wary of getting embroiled in a situation similar to the Sergio Ramos transfer saga in 2015 that ultimately ended with the defender signing an improved deal to stay at Real Madrid.

Manchester City, who are set to sign a right-back and a left-back in the summer, are also likely to be interested if Alba becomes available.

