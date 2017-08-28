A decisive week for Barcelona has started with sporting director Ariedo Braidi giving an update on the situation regarding Philippe Coutinho and Andres Iniesta. The 25-year-old Coutinho has of course, been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool despite the Premier League side’s stubborn resistance.





Speaking to Radio anch’io sport (via Tuttosport) Braida explained that; “The transfer market always brings surprises. It’s difficult to say where we are at this present time”. Having had three bids already rejected, the last one for a reported £138M, time looks to be running out in the current window and it may well be that the Catalan giants will have to wait until next summer to get their man.

The conversation then moved onto the subject of Barca’s legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta. The 33-year-old, who is yet to commit to a new deal at the Camp Nou, has been rumoured to be at the top of Juventus’ wish-list but Braida was quick to point out that; “Barcelona players are not on the transfer market, they will all remain with us”.