Barcelona star Gerard Pique has admitted that his side are behind bitter rivals Real Madrid for the first time for almost a decade. The Spanish international was talking after his side lost the return leg of the Spanish Super Cup 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night (5-1 on aggregate) with the Liga season kicking off at the weekend.



Pique explained that; “This wasn’t worst night for me — that was Spain against Holland [at the 2014 World Cup].Real Madrid were simply better. It’s true that, in the last nine or ten years, since I returned to Barcelona, it is the first time I feel their superiority over us.”



He went on to state that; “We need to turn this around.” Having lost Brazilain superstar Neymar to PSG earlier this month, new boss Ernesto Valverde has failed to land any of his main transfer targets this summer with potential deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele still far from being finalised.