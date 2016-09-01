Gerard Pique claims he is not offended by the taunts from Real Madrid players as they celebrated their Spanish league title success on Sunday evening. Spanish reports quoted in todays

Barcelona defender claims he is not offended by the taunts from Real Madrid players as they celebrated their Spanish league title success on Sunday evening. Spanish reports quoted in todays Express , insist that some of the squad were heard singing a song which was on the lines of "Pique, b**tard, salute the champion". But the player himself seems to be taking the insults in his stride.

Pique told reporters that; “No, I'm not offended at all. No one from Madrid has to apologise to me. I have already spoken to Dani [Carvajal] and it is all fine. "It is totally normal, they were happy at winning the league and that is that – they had to celebrate."

Pique and the rest of his team-mates are currently preparing for this weekend’s Copa del Rey Final against Alaves as the Blaugrana look to salvage something from their season. Their bitter rivals have bigger fish to fry however, and are gearing up for June 3 and their date with Juventus in the Champions League Final in Cardiff.