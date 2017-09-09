Barcelona star comments on future
10 September at 11:00Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has commented on his future at the club, according to ESPN.
Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke on Tuesday, claiming that he had got Iniesta on a contract extension in principle, but the Spanish star later denied this.
The veteran midfielder has been with the club all his career and turned into a fan favourite.
"Talks have been underway for a while, things are going as they're going and my only desire is to have a great season, to be at my best and to win things with the club," he told reporters.
"This is my home and whether I continue or not, it's not something which is distracting me."
"It wasn't a reaction to contradict the president. I told the truth about the situation and that's all. Whether I continue or not, there will never be any problems. I wouldn't be capable of a personal situation becoming any type of war.
Go to comments