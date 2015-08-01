Barcelona star could return to Sevilla this month

According to Spanish daily sports newspaper Marca, there is a very real possibility that Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal could rejoin Sevilla during this month’s transfer window.



The 28-year-old, who can also operate in a more advanced role on the right flank, is reportedly unsettled by his lack of game time under Ernesto Valverde and is keen on the idea of moving on in search of a new challenge.



With new coach Vincenzo Montella looking to make his mark on the team, bringing home a player who is familiar with the pressures of playing in front of a packed Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium could be an intelligent move.



Following their team’s 5-3 defeat at home to Real Betis on Saturday night, the club hierarchy is under pressure to invest in the playing squad after a series of disappointing results left them with no option but to dispense with the services of Eduardo Berizzo.



(Marca)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)