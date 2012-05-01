Barcelona star hammers another nail in Juventus’ coffin
13 September at 13:20Barcelona star Nelson Semedo talked to media after the blaugrana’s 3-0 win against Juventus yesterday night. The Portuguese right-back played his first European game with Barcelona and managed to control new Juve winger Douglas Costa who failed to impress in his second successive start with the bianconeri.
The Old Lady signed Dani Alves from Barcelona in summer 2016 but the relationship between the Old Lady and the Brazilian did quickly deteriorate, so much so the former Barcelona star left Juve to join Psg in the summer.
Alves left Juventus amid controversies and the Old Lady’s fans don’t even want to hear about the Brazilian anymore.
Semedo, however, revealed at the end of the game: “I want to improve every day and Dani Alves is my role model. I want to follow his footsteps here and reach his level. I am happy at Barcelona and I working to help the team achieve as much trophies as possible.”
