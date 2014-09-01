Barcelona star could've been a Bayern Munich player..
07 September at 09:00Barcelona lost Neymar this past summer as this was the biggest transfer in the history of the game. As a result, Barcelona received 222 million euros from the Brazilian's sale as they re-invested a part of this sum on Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. According to Bayern Munich's ex-sporting director (Michael Reschke), it seems like the French young starlet could've joined Bayern instead. Here is what he had to say on the matter in an interview with the German press via (Eurosport): " We tried very hard to get him but in the end he only wanted to go to Borussia Dortmund. He didn't feel ready to join a huge club like Bayern Munich or Barcelona for example...".
Looking back, Dembele made the right choice as he exploded with Borussia Dortmund. This then allowed him to join Barcelona on a 100+ million euros transfer this past summer. He will have big shoes to fill as the Blaugrana supporters will be expecting him to replace (at least partially) Neymar ....
