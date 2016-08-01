Barcelona star plays down Juve, Man City transfer talks by claiming he wants contract extension

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has denied that he will be leaving Barcelona in the summer transfer window revealing to be willing to sign a contract extension with the Nou Camp hierarchy. The Croatian star is being linked with moves to Juventus and Manchester City with reports in Spain suggesting that the player’s bad relationship with Luis Enrique could have leaded to a shock departure of the former Sevilla ace.



Rakitic, however, has confirmed that he does not want to leave the Nou Camp.



“My future is here [at Barcelona]”, he told Vovi List.



“I want to stay at Barcelona and the club is preparing a new contract for me. I want to win more trophies with this club. I’m feeling happy here because I know I won’t be leaving. Nobody, however, is happy with lack of game time.”



This last statement could boost Juventus and Man City hopes to sign the player in the summer, but in case Rakitic pens a new contract with Barcelona, signing him from Barcelona next summer would become much more complicated.



