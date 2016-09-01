Barcelona star plays down transfer rumours by claiming that he wants to sign contract extension
20 January at 19:45Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is being linked with leaving the Nou Camp in the summer as his relationship with Luis Enrique is not good anymore and if the Catalan boss is confirmed as the club’s head coach for next season, the Croat could be heading towards the Barcelona exit door.
Juventus and Manchester City are said to be willing to offer Rakitic an escape route from the Nou Camp and Barcelona are said to have already identified his potential replacement as the LaLiga giants have set sights on Borussia Monchengladbach starlet Mahmoud Dahoud.
Rakitic, however, has told Sport to be willing to sign a contract extension at Barcelona. His current deal at the club runs until 2019.
“I want to sit down with Barcelona and sign a new contract. I want to stay at the club for very long time.”
Rakitic completed an € 18 million move from Sevilla in summer 2014 and is now one of the most appreciated midfielders in the football panorama.
