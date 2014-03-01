Barcelona star Neymar has revealed that the Premier League ‘amazes’ him, and claims that he likes a number of English teams.

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me,” the Brazilian

“I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

“I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.”

The 25-year-old has 12 goals between La Liga and the Champions League, as well as 18 assists.

He was linked to a move to PSG last summer,

“And then you have high-level coaches like

“In the Premier League you never know who is going to win or who will be champions, it is always a surprise. Leicester are very good.



"They had a great season last year, they were Prem champions and therefore we need to respect them if we draw them in the Champions League.”