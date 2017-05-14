Barcelona star released from hospital after virus fear
14 May at 18:30Barcelona defender Piqué has been released from Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron hospital after that the Spain defender had been hit by an aggressive form of stomach flu, Italian press agency Ansa reports.
The 30-year-old had been hospitalized to monitor and cure his disease but Barcelona have not provided further information about the flu that has hit the former Manchester United starlet.
Barcelona’s medical staff, however, have announced that Piqué will spend some days at home without training, therefore he will be forced to skip today’s clash against Las Palmas.
The season of Piqué, however, could be ended already as, still according to ansa, the experienced defender could be ruled out of Barcelona’s last league game against Eibar and could skip the Copa del Rey final against Deportivo Alaves. Pique has 40 appearances and three goals with the blaugrana so far this season and his contract is set to expire in June 2019.
