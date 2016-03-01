Tensions are mounting at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto. Reports in Spain suggest that the 25-year-old is ready to quit the club as new boss Ernesto Valverde continues to overlook him in the preparation for the new season.



With the arrival on Monday of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, Sergi is concerned over his future but has not received any assurances from the Catalan giants that he will be part of the clubs plans this term.





After news broke yesterday that Manchester United were ready to meet the players £36M release clause, there is added pressure for Valverde to decide on Sergi’s future in the coming days. Spanish journal Sport also claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are also ready to meet Barca’s asking price as the players patience starts to wear thin.

The paper also states that Sergi could decide to quit the club by the end of the week in a bid to instigate a move to England.