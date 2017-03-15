Barcelona star to sign contract for life with coaching role included
15 March at 14:10Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is ready to commit the rest of his career to the blaugrana. The product of the club’s academy is one of the most successful players in the history of the Nou Camp hierarchy and the blaugrana want to reward his great career offering him a contract for life.
According to today’s edition of Marca, the Spain International will be soon offered a new two-year deal with an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season.
Iniesta’s current deal expires in June 2018 and signing a new contract with Barcelona would mean to end his career at the Nou Camp.
The 32-year-old would then end his career at 35 or 36 but his future would still be at Barcelona also after the end of his playing career.
According to the Spanish paper, in fact, Barcelona will also offer their legend to remain at the club to become the coach of one of Barcelona’s youth teams. If the player accepts, Iniesta’s career will end where it all begun.
