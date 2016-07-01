Ivan Rakitic will commit his future to the club by signing a lucrative new deal later today. The 29-year-old will extend his stay at the Catalan giants until 2021 and a press-conference is expected around lunchtime to confirm the news.

According to The Mirror , Barcelona midfielderwill commit his future to the club by signing a lucrative new deal later today. The 29-year-old will extend his stay at the Catalan giants until 2021 and a press-conference is expected around lunchtime to confirm the news.

The Croatian international arrived at the Blaugrana in the summer of 2014 from Sevilla and has impressed club bosses with his consistency during this time. The new terms of his contract are expected to contain a massive €125 million release clause and will finally put an end to rumours of his departure this summer.



The player, who has made 145 appearances for the club, has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus but will now remain in place at the Spanish champions. Rakitic played a vital part in his sides amazing comeback on Wednesday evening against Paris Saint-Germain and this latest news completes a wonderful week for the man who was actually born in Switzerland.