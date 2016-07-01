Barcelona starlet denies Dybala over Messi claims

Barcelona did not even sweat yesterday night when they beat Eibar with an easy 6-1 win at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi was, once again, the man of the match as he netted four goals to help Barcelona seal the three points to remain La Liga table leaders.



Barcelona have had an amazing start to the season both in the league and in Champions League. Last week they beat Juventus 3-0 in their first European game of the season. On the eve of the game against the Italians, Juventus star Dybala commented his partnership with Messi who is a compatriot and Argentina teammate of La Joya.



“I am lucky to play with him [with Argentina] but playing with Messi is difficult, we play in the same position and I have to adapt”



Dybala’s idea, however, is not the same Barcelona players have. Here’s, for example, what Denis Suarez had to say yesterday night after Barcelona’s win. “We deserved to win, we didn’t start well but then we were in control. Messi makes everything look so easy, it’s comfortable to play with him and personally I am very happy because I am playing many games so far.”

