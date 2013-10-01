Barcelona starlet wants Roma move, says agent

Barcelona starlet Munir has emerged as a top transfer target of AS Roma and the agent of the talented winger has talked to Romanews to discuss his client’s possible move to the Olimpico. The Serie A giants are looking for some reinforcements on the wings and although they have made Riyad Mahrez their top transfer priority, AS Roma are also looking at other potential targets.



“Munir would like to move to AS Roma”, the player’s agent Francesc Valdivieso told Romanews.



“It is a top club but I can say nothing more as talks between the two clubs are ongoing.”



Sources have told calciomercato.com that Barcelona want € 15 million to sell the 21-year-old winger who netted 7 goals in 36 appearances while out on loan at Valencia last season Meantime, Leicester have rejected the giallorossi’s latest € 35 million bid for Mahrez as the Foxes keep demanding € 40 million.

