La Liga giants are still looking to fit expensive January signing Philippe Coutinho into the right position, despite the Brazilian having played three games already.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Nou Camp in what was a record-breaking transfer for the club for fee in the region of 142 million pounds. The move came after months of hassling and Coutinho has already made his debut for the Catalans, appearing in three games already.

Despite having done so, Barcelona haven’t quite found out where exactly to play the former Inter Milan man. He did start the game against Alaves and played on the right flank, but was on the bench in the recent Copa del Rey clash against Valencia. While it was Aleix Vidal who started, Coutinho came on for him and initially played on the right.

After Andres Iniesta was taken off though, Coutinho was shifted to the left flank and that was where he seemed more comfortable and looked like how he was at Liverpool. It could well be possible that due to competition on the left, Coutinho can play more often on the right, a position where he has played for Brazil.

The next game will offer him another opportunity to prove himself as he faces his former club- Espanyol, where he spent a loan stint under Mauricio Pochettino.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)