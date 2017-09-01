Barcelona still have time to sign Coutinho but Neymar confirms his Liverpool stay
01 September at 10:16Brazil and Psg star Neymar talked to media after Brazil’s 2-0 win against Ecuador. The former Barcelona star praised Coutinho for his great performace after the final whistle and released an update on his future.
Barcelona still have time to sign Coutinho as the transfer window in Spain closes at midnight. It is hard to believe, however, that Liverpool will now accept an offer for their star given that the transfer window in England is closed and that the Reds would not be able to sign a replacement for ‘Cou’.
“I am happy for him because he scored a goal and that’s good right now because he is living a very sad moment”, Neymar told Brazilian media (via Mundo Deportivo).
“He helped us to seal a win but he is very sad right now”, the Brazilian stated confirming that Liverpool won’t allow him to join Barcelona.
Talking about the game, Neymar said: “It was a different game, they defended very well but we managed to seal the win somehow. Everybody is feeling well, we always try to improve and we do improve day by day.”
