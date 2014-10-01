Barcelona still in race for Arsenal, Liverpool target
01 January at 10:30Things are heating up on the Leon Goretzka front again, as Barcelona look to still be in the race for the Schalke star. Still only in his early twenties, the Under-21 player shined at the Olympics last year, and has a deal that will run out in the summer.
He is, however, also wanted by a number of Premier League teams, including Arsenal and Liverpool, with Juventus also in the conversation.
Recent reports had Arsenal representatives meeting with Goretzka in order to force a move in January and trump the competition. This would surely be in Schalke’s interest, too, as they would otherwise lose their man for free.
But there’s more: his agent and he would take a percentage (20%) on any fee.
What is so useful about Goretzka is the fact that he can be deployed across the defence and the midfield, and he is young enough that he would bolster Barca’s ranks, with the likes of Javi Mascherano and Andres Iniesta not expected to last very long.
