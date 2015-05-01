

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has launched the battle cry ahead of next week’s Champions League last 16 return against Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan giants are four goals down after a dreadful night in the French capital three weeks ago but the Uruguayan frontman remains upbeat as the Camp Nou showdown comes into view.

Suarez explained in an interview that; “We believe in ourselves. It is obviously very difficult but it’s not impossible to turnaround”. No team has ever overcome a four goal deficit to progress in the competition and Suarez went on to state; “Do we want to make history? Well, we must enter with the objective to overturn the result. We scored four goals against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu so why can’t we do the same against PSG?”



Barcelona welcomes the Parisians to the Camp Nou next Wednesday as they look to upset the odds and reach another Champions League quarter-final.