Spanish sports daily As reports that Barcelona strikerhas lost his appeal to get his red card from the Copa del Rey semi-final overturned and therefore will miss the final in May against Alaves.

The Uruguayan was dismissed for a second bookable offence in the closing stages of the semi-final against Atletico Madrid when the player; “hit an opposition player with his arm in a reckless manner when challenging for the ball.” The Spanish Football Federation has now turned down the club’s appeal and the deciding factor is thought to have been Suarez’s reluctance to leave the field after his dismissal showing a lack of respect for the match officials.



An RFEF committee member stated that the video evidence; “could not be clearer in contrary to the claims of the appellant.” Full-back Sergio Roberto will also miss the May showpiece after also being sent-off in the bad tempered game at the Camp Nou.