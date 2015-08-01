Breaking: Barcelona have new bid of €125million Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool
18 August at 18:30Barcelona seem to be continuing their pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, having launched a second bid, this time 120 m euros, but it has been rejected, according to Paul Joyce.
Coutinho has been linked to Barcelona ever since they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for £200m, with the Brazil international even handing in a transfer request to the Merseyside club.
Liverpool reject new bid for Philippe Coutino.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 18, 2017
