Marco Verratti has admitted that he’ll support Juventus ahead of the Serie A giants’ Champions League facedown with Barcelona.

The Italian midfielder has been targeted by a number of targets ever since his PSG side was skittled by the Catalans in a surprising 6-1 comeback last month.

Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the teams interested in taking the 25-year-old off PSG’s hands.

“It’ll be a very balanced game,”

“The team is very sound from a tactical perspective, it can cause Barcelona some problems.

Unfortunately it’s a game I’ll be watching from home, but many will be doing the same because two big teams are facing off.

“I don’t know how it will go, but because I have many Juventus team-mates in the national side I hope they can win. I think they have a good chance of doing so”.