Barcelona target admits he’ll support Juventus in UCL clash
10 April at 17:10Marco Verratti has admitted that he’ll support Juventus ahead of the Serie A giants’ Champions League facedown with Barcelona.
The Italian midfielder has been targeted by a number of targets ever since his PSG side was skittled by the Catalans in a surprising 6-1 comeback last month.
Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the teams interested in taking the 25-year-old off PSG’s hands.
“It’ll be a very balanced game,” Verratti told the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have shown that playing in that stadium is difficult for anybody.
“The team is very sound from a tactical perspective, it can cause Barcelona some problems.
Unfortunately it’s a game I’ll be watching from home, but many will be doing the same because two big teams are facing off.
“I don’t know how it will go, but because I have many Juventus team-mates in the national side I hope they can win. I think they have a good chance of doing so”.
Go to comments