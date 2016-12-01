Barcelona target appears set for Man City move
15 December at 11:00Manchester City are ready to reignite their interest in Southampton's stud defender Virgil van Dijk.
According to Goal, the Premier League leaders are also considering a move for Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez, and are hopeful of signing one of the two during the winter transfer window.
City made Van Dijk their top centre-back target during the summer, but were dealt a blow when he elected to join Liverpool, only for that move to collapse and the Dutchman to stay at St Mary's.
Between Van Dijk and Martinez, the Dutchman is the preferred option, as Guardiola and Manchester City executives consider him capable of slotting seamlessly into the City back line and handling high pressure matches both domestically and in Europe.
Van Dijk has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou, but it appears he won’t be joining Barcelona. In addition to Manchester City, Liverpool is expected to make another push for him this summer.
