Barcelona target Chelsea full-back
13 May at 14:45Barcelona are targeting Marcos Alonso in the current summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan paper believes that the Blaugrana don’t consider Lucas Digne to be quite up to scratch as the alternative to Jordi Alba.
Marcos Alonso is apparently the Cules’ number one objective for the summer.
Barcelona looked very light at the back in their Champions League losses to PSG (4-0, which they overturned) and Juventus (3-0, drawing 0-0 at the Camp Nou and going out at the quarter-final stage).
The Catalans are reportedly in the hunt for a centre-back – Marquinhos of PSG is being mentioned – as well as options in centre midfield and on the wings, where Aleix Vidal is injured.
Alba himself is hardly untouchable, with recent reports from Catalonia indicating that Lionel Messi didn’t want him at the Camp Nou anymore.
Alonso is also slipping off the Spanish radar ahead of the 2018 World Cup, and a move back to Spain could guarantee him a spot on the plane.
Then again, the former Fiorentina and Sunderland man is reportedly very happy in London, and Antonio Conte seems to trust in his man.
