According to German magazine Kicker (via A Bola), Bayern Munich midfielderis set to commit his future to the Bundesliga giants. Despite recent reports linking him with a move back to Barcelona, the publication understands that he will extend his stay in Bavaria until 2021.

The 25-year-old, who was a protégé of Pep Guardiola at the Camp Nou, joined Bayern in the summer of 2013 for a fee of €25 million and actually penned a new four-year agreement in the summer of 2015. Now it’s believed the club have made another improved offer as Barca begin to circle hoping to take him back to his former home.



His performances this season under Carlo Ancelotti have been have been sensational which has even prompted his former mentor to enquire about taking him to the Premier League with Manchester City. Now it seems as though his future lies with his current employer if these latest reports are true.