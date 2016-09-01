Barcelona target is in no rush to leave Grêmio through back door

Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo – better known as Arthur – has attracted interest from major European clubs such as Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in recent months. That is despite only becoming a regular in Grêmio’s first team last season.



However, the 21-year-old has moved to distance himself from any suggestions he will look to push through a move from the newly-crowned Copa Libertadores champions this January, or indeed anytime in the near future.



Having appeared in several images alongside representatives of the Catalan club on Friday, he has taken to social media in an attempt to reassure fans of the Porto Alegre side: “Unfortunately, due to an injury, I can’t be on the pitch at the Club World Cup. You can be sure that my heart and positive energy will be with the family that our team has become.”



He continued: “I respect this institution, which has helped me every day since I was 14. I will never leave the club through the back door, this is my home.”



(Marca)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)