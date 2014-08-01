Marquinhos’ agent has confirmed that his client is receiving interest from both Barcelona and some unnamed Premier League clubs.

He also corroborated recent reports that

“Negotiations with PSG haven’t moved ahead in the last five months”, Giuliano Bertolucci confirmed to

“La Liga is very interesting, and Barcelona is a great club.

“A team like that is always interesting, but there are great teams in the Premier League too…”

The Brazilian Olympic champion’s deal runs out in 2019, and is coming off a strong season.

The 22-year-old Brazilian moved to PSG in 2013 for €31.5 million, but took some time to establish both his role within the Ligue 1 side, and also form a partnership with compatriot Thiago Silva.